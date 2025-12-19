Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,159 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WT. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the first quarter worth $35,582,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,266,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after buying an additional 2,235,413 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 1st quarter worth about $17,003,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,649,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree by 1,119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,423,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,620 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WT opened at $12.05 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.10%.The business had revenue of $125.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other news, insider David M. Yates sold 6,820 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $75,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 152,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,607.76. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $294,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,011,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,901,094.26. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,320 shares of company stock valued at $507,713. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on WisdomTree from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded WisdomTree from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

