Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 711.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,279 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $73.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

