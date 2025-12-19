Zymeworks Inc. $ZYME Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,997 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of Zymeworks worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $2,368,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 83.3% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 1,028.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 28,868 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zymeworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $37.00 target price on Zymeworks in a report on Monday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Zymeworks Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:ZYME opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%.The firm’s revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

