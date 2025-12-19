Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 36,074 Red Violet, Inc. $RDVT

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.26% of Red Violet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Red Violet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 143.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $55.87 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Red Violet had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $271,431.81. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 161,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,370,992.93. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek Dubner sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $407,118.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 563,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,773,691.34. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Red Violet in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Violet from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Red Violet in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

