Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 125.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after purchasing an additional 251,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $140.47 on Friday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $94.78 and a one year high of $142.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

