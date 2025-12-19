Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 304.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 90.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $285,242.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 119,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,942.55. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.4%

TRNO opened at $60.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.34. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. Piper Sandler raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

