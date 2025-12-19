Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.5494. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 35,652 shares changing hands.
Eutelsat Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
