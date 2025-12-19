AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and traded as high as $11.76. AGF Management shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 1,246 shares traded.

AGFMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AGF Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada’s premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF’s 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF’s products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

