M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

M&F Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and traded as high as $18.99. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 758 shares.

M&F Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98.

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

