Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2025

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTFGet Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.2850. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 53,671 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $11.00 price target on Almonty Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Almonty Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

