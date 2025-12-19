Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sturgis Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and traded as high as $20.77. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.