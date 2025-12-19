LoneStar West (CVE:LSI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as high as C$0.71. LoneStar West shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares trading hands.
LoneStar West Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71.
LoneStar West Company Profile
Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LoneStar West
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for LoneStar West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoneStar West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.