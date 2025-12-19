Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Fantex Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.
About Fantex
Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fantex
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Fantex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fantex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.