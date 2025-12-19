Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as high as C$0.68. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 4,556 shares traded.

Petro-Victory Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$15.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.98, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

