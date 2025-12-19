Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as high as C$0.68. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 4,556 shares traded.
Petro-Victory Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$15.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.98, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65.
Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile
Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Petro-Victory Energy
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Petro-Victory Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro-Victory Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.