Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and traded as high as $25.55. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares trading hands.
Peritus High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0%
The company has a market cap of $94.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.
Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile
The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.
