Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Stock Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 132.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

