Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,925,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,023,088,000 after buying an additional 3,522,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,976,000 after acquiring an additional 723,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,554,154,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,579,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,099,000 after purchasing an additional 432,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

