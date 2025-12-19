Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $6.49 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 89,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $71.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

