102,713 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,800,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 83.6% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 997,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 454,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,954,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,767,000 after acquiring an additional 375,479 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,330.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 293,846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 668,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,191,000 after acquiring an additional 283,131 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,677,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $70.01 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

