Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Celanese Corporation $CE

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,366 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Celanese were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. Celanese Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $75.84.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Celanese had a negative net margin of 31.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.42%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, CFO Chuck Kyrish acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $205,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,801.42. This represents a 84.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.