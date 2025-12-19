Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 62,740 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,740 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 79.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, Director Philip Peller acquired 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.14 per share, with a total value of $600,873.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,665.18. The trade was a 232.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 95,779 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.92 per share, with a total value of $8,133,552.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,219,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,462,531.40. This trade represents a 4.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 211,342 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,965 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.84. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $94.31.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company had revenue of $978.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 97.75%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.