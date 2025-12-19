Climb Global Solutions, Inc. $CLMB Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,819 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 183.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 317.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CLMB stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $145.02. The firm has a market cap of $496.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average of $116.01.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $161.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.29 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 26.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CLMB. Zacks Research downgraded Climb Global Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Climb Global Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Climb Global Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Stories

