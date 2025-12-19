Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 519,669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 70,132,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,490,411,000 after acquiring an additional 70,118,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,394,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,542,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,706,000 after purchasing an additional 227,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $1,071,348,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,532,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,037,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. The trade was a 51.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.86 per share, with a total value of $1,999,654.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 68,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. This represents a 25.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 2,950,751 shares of company stock valued at $79,050,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $153.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

