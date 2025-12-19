Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 61,683 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,683 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Impinj were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Impinj during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total transaction of $20,242,816.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,132,152 shares in the company, valued at $170,230,374.72. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 697,450 shares of company stock valued at $110,643,153 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Impinj from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna set a $255.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Impinj Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ PI opened at $171.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -389.22 and a beta of 1.50. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $247.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

