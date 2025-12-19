iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,692 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. North Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.22.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

