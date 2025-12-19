Comparing Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) & Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) and Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siga Technologies has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Siga Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 0.86% 10.32% 5.06% Siga Technologies 43.22% 35.23% 31.06%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $4,417.00 billion 0.01 $712.33 million $0.08 185.56 Siga Technologies $138.72 million 3.26 $59.21 million $1.02 6.19

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Siga Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Siga Technologies. Siga Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Siga Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Siga Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Takeda Pharmaceutical and Siga Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 1 1 1 0 2.00 Siga Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Siga Technologies beats Takeda Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. The company provides its products under the Entyvio, Gattex/Revestive, Takecab/Vocinti, Alofisel, Dexilant, Pantoloc/Controloc, Adynovate/Adynovi, Feiba, Recombinate, Hemofil/Immunate/Immunine, Takhzyro, Livtencity, Elaprase, Replagal, Advate, Flexbumin, Vpriv, Gammagard Liquid/Kiovig, Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Exkivity, Ninlaro, Velcade, Azilva-F, Lotriga, Iclusig, Leuplin/Enantone, Adcetris, vyvanse/elvanse, Trintellix, and Alunbrig brands. It has in-license agreement with BioMarin, Luxna Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Halozyme, and Kamada; collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Seagen Inc., Anima Biotech, Denali Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, Noile-Immune Biotech, Center for iPS Cell Research Application, Kyoto University (CiRA), and Charles River Laboratories; licensing agreement with Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Twist Bioscience, UCSD/Fortis Advisors, PeptiDream, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Xenetic Biosciences; collaboration and licensing agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Engitix, Genevant Sciences Corporation, Sosei Heptares, Zedira/Dr. Falk Pharma, Exelixis, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Heidelberg Pharma, HUTCHMED, Presage Biosciences, Codexis, Inc., Ensoma, Envozyne, KM Biologics, and Selecta BioScience, and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.; and collaboration with ZEDIRA GmbH and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH. It has research collaboration and licensing agreement with Crescendo Biologics, Code Bio, Immusoft, Poseida Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences. The company was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Siga Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.