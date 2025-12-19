The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

PNTG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Pennant Group

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Stock Down 0.1%

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in The Pennant Group by 403.9% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,048,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after purchasing an additional 840,642 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,100,000. 8 Knots Management LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,014,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,803,000 after buying an additional 581,313 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $14,356,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $9,181,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $29.36 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $229.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.