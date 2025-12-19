Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.2857.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $10.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRSR

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $667.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corsair Gaming

In related news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $659,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 420,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,559.53. This trade represents a 31.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thi L. La purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 480,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,428.60. This trade represents a 11.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth $229,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $2,555,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $348,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.