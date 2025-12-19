ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $12.33 Average PT from Brokerages

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 0.80. ProPetro has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $11.66.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.25 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director G Larry Lawrence sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,408.04. The trade was a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 6,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $73,586.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,029 shares in the company, valued at $479,108.56. This trade represents a 13.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

