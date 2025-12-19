Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Danaher stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

NYSE:DHR opened at $224.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.66. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Danaher’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,004,424,000 after buying an additional 788,499 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after acquiring an additional 612,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,758,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,318,926,000 after purchasing an additional 312,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,697,800,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,979,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

