Contrasting Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Curbline Properties and Acadia Realty Trust are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Curbline Properties has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Curbline Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Curbline Properties pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curbline Properties $163.67 million 14.94 $10.26 million $0.40 58.00 Acadia Realty Trust $359.69 million 7.48 $21.65 million $0.12 171.00

This table compares Curbline Properties and Acadia Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Acadia Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties. Curbline Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Curbline Properties and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curbline Properties 0 4 4 0 2.50 Acadia Realty Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

Curbline Properties presently has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.30%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Curbline Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Curbline Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Curbline Properties and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curbline Properties 25.51% 2.19% 1.94% Acadia Realty Trust 4.21% 0.63% 0.36%

Summary

Curbline Properties beats Acadia Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

