Head to Head Survey: Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) & Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies and Sprout Social are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Sprout Social shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Sprout Social”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.99 billion 3.19 $504.92 million $3.41 25.95 Sprout Social $405.91 million 1.64 -$61.97 million ($0.81) -13.86

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sprout Social. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Akamai Technologies and Sprout Social, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 5 11 5 0 2.00 Sprout Social 1 6 6 0 2.38

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $92.72, suggesting a potential upside of 4.78%. Sprout Social has a consensus target price of $25.82, suggesting a potential upside of 129.90%. Given Sprout Social’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Sprout Social’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 12.26% 14.16% 6.33% Sprout Social -10.59% -18.93% -7.76%

Volatility & Risk

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprout Social has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Sprout Social on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It offers integrated tools, such as social engagement/response; publishing; reporting and analytics; social listening and business intelligence; reputation management; social commerce; employee advocacy; and automation and workflows. In addition, the company provides smart inbox, social customer relationship management, social monitoring and alerts, customer service tools, and automation; and centralized content planning, creation, and publishing, automated scheduling, content performance reporting, suggested content, message approval workflows, publishing permissions and governance, and content and asset libraries. Further, it offers social media; content performance, customer service and team, custom report builder, and reporting API; and market research, brand health, competitive insights, consumer trends, and product feedback; and social commerce, reputation management, employee advocacy, mobile applications, and chat bot creation and management. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of consulting and training services. It serves social and community management; public relations; marketing; influencer marketing; customer service and care; commerce, sales and customer acquisition; recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy; and small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

