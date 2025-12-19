LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

LVMUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. DZ Bank raised LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. CLSA raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Up 0.5%

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Dividend Announcement

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $148.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1-year low of $101.80 and a 1-year high of $159.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.9983 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 165.0%.

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

