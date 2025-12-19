SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.1429.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

SPXC stock opened at $210.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $233.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.69.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.24. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $592.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $2,584,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,188,367.40. This trade represents a 23.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 38,755 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $7,986,242.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,243,294.62. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 62.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000,000 after purchasing an additional 722,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,223,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,699,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,298,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,649,000 after buying an additional 232,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,092,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.