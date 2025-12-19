Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

Keyera Trading Down 1.1%

TSE:KEY opened at C$42.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Keyera has a one year low of C$37.80 and a one year high of C$47.12. The company has a market cap of C$9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.77.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.2166667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.30%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.