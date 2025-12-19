Analysts Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT at C$15.67

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.
