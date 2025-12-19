Analysts Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT at C$15.67

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Up 1.4%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

MI.UN opened at C$13.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.83. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.94 and a 1-year high of C$14.94. The company has a market cap of C$524.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.