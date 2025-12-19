Analyzing Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) and Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Upstream Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -11,977.36% -233.77% -78.93% Upstream Bio -4,366.77% -28.71% -27.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Precision BioSciences and Upstream Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 1 0 2 0 2.33 Upstream Bio 1 0 4 0 2.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 939.82%. Upstream Bio has a consensus price target of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 51.54%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Upstream Bio.

38.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Upstream Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstream Bio has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Upstream Bio”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $698,000.00 85.85 $7.17 million ($8.40) -0.54 Upstream Bio $2.37 million 680.86 -$62.81 million ($1.88) -15.88

Precision BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstream Bio. Upstream Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Upstream Bio beats Precision BioSciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc., an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA. In addition, it develops PBGENE-NVS for sickle cell disease/beta thalassemia for insertion; PBGENE-DMD (excision) for duchenne muscular dystrophy; PBGENE-LL2 (insertion), a liver directed target; PBGENE-LL3, a central nervous system directed target; and iECURE-OTC (insertion) for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Caribou Biosciences, Inc.; license agreement with TG Cell Therapy, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize azer-cel for autoimmune diseases and other indications outside of cancer; development and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the research and development of potential in vivo therapies for genetic disorders; Cellectis S.A.; iECURE, Inc. to develop ARCUS-based gene-insertion therapies; Duke University; and Novartis Pharma AG to discover and develop in vivo gene editing products. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Upstream Bio

(Get Free Report)

Upstream Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Upstream Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.