Contrasting Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) and Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) and Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Archer Daniels Midland has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadiz has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Archer Daniels Midland and Cadiz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Daniels Midland 4 4 1 0 1.67 Cadiz 1 1 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus price target of $54.38, suggesting a potential downside of 6.84%. Cadiz has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.57%. Given Cadiz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadiz is more favorable than Archer Daniels Midland.

This table compares Archer Daniels Midland and Cadiz”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Daniels Midland $83.21 billion 0.34 $1.80 billion $2.45 23.82 Cadiz $9.61 million 45.14 -$31.14 million ($0.49) -10.65

Archer Daniels Midland has higher revenue and earnings than Cadiz. Cadiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archer Daniels Midland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Archer Daniels Midland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Cadiz shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Archer Daniels Midland shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Cadiz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Daniels Midland and Cadiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Daniels Midland 1.43% 8.01% 3.40% Cadiz -206.65% -93.48% -24.26%

Summary

Archer Daniels Midland beats Cadiz on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The company originates, merchandises, stores, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds and soft seeds. It also engages in the agricultural commodity and feed product import, export, and distribution; and various structured trade finance activities. In addition, the company offers soybean meal and oil; vegetable and salad oils and protein meals; ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial customers; margarine, shortening, and other food products; and partially refined oils to produce biodiesel and glycols for use in chemicals, paints, and other industrial products. Further, it provides peanuts, peanut-derived ingredients, and cotton cellulose pulp; sweeteners, corn and wheat starches, syrup, glucose, wheat flour, and dextrose; alcohol, and other food and animal feed ingredients; ethyl alcohol and ethanol; corn gluten feed and meal; distillers' grains; corn germ; and citric acids. Additionally, the company provides proteins, natural flavors, flavor systems, natural colors, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, probiotics, prebiotics, postbiotics, enzymes, and botanical extracts; and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; and contract and private label pet treats and food products. It also offers futures commission merchant; commodity brokerage services; cash margins and securities pledged to commodity exchange clearinghouse; and cash pledged as security under certain insurance arrangements. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources. It serves public water systems, government agencies, and other clients. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

