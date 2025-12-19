Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $54.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on Viper Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.48. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,867 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after buying an additional 98,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 190.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 61,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.