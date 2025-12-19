Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.6842.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BROS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, December 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $35,930,054.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. This represents a 98.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,254.48. This represents a 99.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $189,800,291. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,163,000 after buying an additional 788,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,690,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,834,000 after acquiring an additional 180,993 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $135,336,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,011,000 after purchasing an additional 93,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,643,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 130.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

