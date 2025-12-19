Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROX. Alembic Global Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tronox from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tronox from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,534,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,023 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Tronox by 10.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,704,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 452,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,868,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 375,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tronox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $705.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.19. Tronox has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.21 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -9.76%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

