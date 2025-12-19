Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROXGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROX. Alembic Global Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tronox from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tronox from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,534,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,023 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Tronox by 10.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,704,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 452,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,868,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 375,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tronox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $705.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.19. Tronox has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Tronox (NYSE:TROXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.21 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -9.76%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

