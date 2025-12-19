DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLO. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DLocal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price target on DLocal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DLocal from $14.60 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $14.08 on Friday. DLocal has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.48 million during the quarter. DLocal had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 17.80%. Equities research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of DLocal by 221.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

