Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$65.77

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SU shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at C$58.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.59 and a twelve month high of C$64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.55 billion for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, insider Peter Douglas Zebedee sold 43,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.53, for a total transaction of C$2,711,550.92. Also, insider Troy Ward Little sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.61, for a total value of C$545,395.71. Insiders sold a total of 164,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,208,871 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

