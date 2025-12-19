Brokerages Set Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Price Target at $109.50

Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $113.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 70.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Ameren by 285.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

