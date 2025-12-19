Critical Review: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) versus Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) and Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Colgate-Palmolive and Inspire Veterinary Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 1 5 10 0 2.56 Inspire Veterinary Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus target price of $88.81, indicating a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Inspire Veterinary Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Veterinary Partners has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Inspire Veterinary Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 14.47% 333.39% 17.57% Inspire Veterinary Partners -76.75% -520.34% -55.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Inspire Veterinary Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $20.10 billion 3.12 $2.89 billion $3.57 21.77 Inspire Veterinary Partners $16.59 million 0.02 -$14.26 million ($2.20) -0.02

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Veterinary Partners. Inspire Veterinary Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colgate-Palmolive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Inspire Veterinary Partners on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, and Soupline to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. Its Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic pet products to help nutritionally support dogs and cats in different stages of health under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. It also offers surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

