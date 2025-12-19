Head to Head Analysis: Global Wholehealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) & Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR)

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) and Global Wholehealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Fonar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fonar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Global Wholehealth Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fonar and Global Wholehealth Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fonar 7.08% 4.66% 3.48% Global Wholehealth Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fonar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Global Wholehealth Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fonar and Global Wholehealth Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Given Global Wholehealth Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Wholehealth Partners is more favorable than Fonar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fonar and Global Wholehealth Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fonar $104.35 million 0.89 $8.33 million $1.11 13.57 Global Wholehealth Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fonar has higher revenue and earnings than Global Wholehealth Partners.

Summary

Fonar beats Global Wholehealth Partners on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fonar

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company also offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters, and development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. It owns and operates diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages MRI scanning facilities. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospital outpatient imaging facilities. FONAR Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Global Wholehealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kits in the United States. The company offers approximately 125 diagnostic tests kits for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. It provides tests for various diseases, such as Ebola, zika, dengue, malaria, influenza, tuberculosis, coronaviruses, yellow fever, and other epidemic and vector-borne diseases. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

