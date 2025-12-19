Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) PT at $38.63

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.9375.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tenable from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

In other Tenable news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $2,854,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,401.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,322. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -92.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

