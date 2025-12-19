Reviewing Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

ATN International has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -1.11% 0.13% 0.05% Mobivity -559.51% N/A -610.61%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $729.08 million 0.48 -$26.43 million ($0.93) -24.60 Mobivity $1.14 million 10.06 -$10.23 million ($0.11) -1.41

This table compares ATN International and Mobivity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mobivity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATN International. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Mobivity shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Mobivity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ATN International and Mobivity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 1 1 0 0 1.50 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 0.00

ATN International currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Mobivity.

Summary

ATN International beats Mobivity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services. It also leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and provides managed information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions. It also operates as a Software-as-a-Service platform used by convenience and quick service restaurant brands to build and engage with their customers; and enables and powers incentivized programs in digital environments. In addition, its platform offers POS data capture, analytics, offers and promotions, predictive offers, personalized receipt promotions, customized mobile messaging, belly loyalty, and other services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online through its website. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

