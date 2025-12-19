Analysts Set MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Target Price at $10.06

Shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.0625.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MannKind from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on MannKind in a research report on Monday, November 24th.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 107,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $601,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,504,792 shares in the company, valued at $13,951,691.44. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sanjay R. Singh sold 18,777 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $94,448.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 455,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,711.33. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 168,813 shares of company stock valued at $948,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in MannKind by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,597,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 47,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in MannKind by 21.2% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 120,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 0.82. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 9.32%.The firm had revenue of $82.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

