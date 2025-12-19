Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT at $58.36

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.3571.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $391,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,114.75. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,196,850 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.21.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.78 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 28.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.59%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

